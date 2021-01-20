Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) Shares Down 18.2%

Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) shares dropped 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 241,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 184,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

