Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 157,407 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 889,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

