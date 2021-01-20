Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 26.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. 9,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

