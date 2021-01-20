Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 14.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 9,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

