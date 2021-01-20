Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

