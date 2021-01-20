Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $51.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

