SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.69

SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and traded as high as $122.00. SDI Group plc (SDI.L) shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 96,764 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £117.62 million and a P/E ratio of 37.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

