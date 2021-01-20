Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 158,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 765,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.