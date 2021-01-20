SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.09.

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

