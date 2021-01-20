Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0026

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $887,703.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00535321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.11 or 0.03915507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

