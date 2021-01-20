Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Semtech by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

