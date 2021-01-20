Semux Trading 35.7% Lower This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Semux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $139,936.69 and $4,585.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

