SENSO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SENSO token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. SENSO has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $1.01 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000081 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 81.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000125 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SENSO

