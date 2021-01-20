Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 109.19 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.48. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54).

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.