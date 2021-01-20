Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 109.19 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.48. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54).
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
