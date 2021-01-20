SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

IBM traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.