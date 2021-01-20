Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.77

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and traded as high as $46.86. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 119,800 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHECY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

