Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Increases By 19.0%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Barclays cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

