Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declines By 16.7%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DIT opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.73. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.