Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 24.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 103,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

