Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Increases By 16.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 29,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.