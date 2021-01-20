Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Grows By 15.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,273. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

