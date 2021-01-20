Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Increases By 16.4%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

