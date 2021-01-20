Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expands By 15.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE DK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 14,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,363. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

