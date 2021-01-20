Short Interest in Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Rises By 16.3%

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,823,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRANQ stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14. Francesca’s has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

