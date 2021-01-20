Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expands By 24.8%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $561.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

