Short Interest in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Decreases By 15.2%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
HNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
NYSE HNGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,494. The company has a market cap of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hanger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 229,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
