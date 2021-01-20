Short Interest in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Decreases By 15.2%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

HNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE HNGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,494. The company has a market cap of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hanger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 229,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

