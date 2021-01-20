Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Increases By 16.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.