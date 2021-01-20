Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Decreases By 14.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,135 shares of company stock worth $2,145,325. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 56.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $219,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

