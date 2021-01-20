Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Grows By 17.4%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 429,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

