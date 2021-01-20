Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Decreases By 15.8%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of SMBC opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 117,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

