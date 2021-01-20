Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Increases By 17.6%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

