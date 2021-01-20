Short Interest in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Expands By 16.1%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,350 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

TA stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $460.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

