Short Interest in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Grows By 18.5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

