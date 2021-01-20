Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Rises By 15.1%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $218.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

