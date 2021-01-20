Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.86

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.86 and last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 2495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$833.75 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.21.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total transaction of C$75,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$434,397.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

