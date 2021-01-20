Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.77

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 204075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

