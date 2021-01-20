Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Singapore Exchange has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $114.01.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

