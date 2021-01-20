Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

SKY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 410,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

