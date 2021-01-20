SL Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 8,476,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,314. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.