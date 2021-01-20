Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WORK. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,292 shares of company stock worth $39,182,321. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

