Slate Office REIT to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$45.85 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.