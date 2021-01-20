SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,476 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

