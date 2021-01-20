Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SMSI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 3,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $270.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $384,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

