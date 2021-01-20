Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 539,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 353,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $681.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $4,243,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $2,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 742.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

