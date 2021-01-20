Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 152,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.