Solitude Financial Services Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

