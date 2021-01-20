Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. 4,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,858% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

