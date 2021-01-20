Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 4,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $444,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.