Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 503184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 684,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

