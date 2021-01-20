Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 51,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 1,522,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,447,770. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.